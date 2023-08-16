Natrona County Arrest Log (8/15/23 – 8/16/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kelsey Crowson, 31 - Probation Revocation

Robert Holden, 58 - Serve Jail Time

Emily Grimenstein, 25 - Failure to Comply

Allen Whiteplume, 38 - Public Intoxication

Cash Nelson, 19 - County Warrant

Kenneth Skrok, 51 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Michael Bender, 28 - Hold for Circuit Court

William Yellowrobe, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Michelle Crispin, 44 - Failure to Comply

Justin Bunney, 49 - Failure to Comply

Monica Reed, 65 - Failure to Comply

Michael Martinez, 45 - Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest

Antonio Vera, 30 - Violate Protection Order

Troy Vanderhoef, 62 - Failure to Comply

Ivan Bustillos, 31 - Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended

Here Are The 10 Wyoming Cities With A Walmart