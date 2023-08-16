Natrona County Arrest Log (8/15/23 – 8/16/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Kelsey Crowson, 31 - Probation Revocation
- Robert Holden, 58 - Serve Jail Time
- Emily Grimenstein, 25 - Failure to Comply
- Allen Whiteplume, 38 - Public Intoxication
- Cash Nelson, 19 - County Warrant
- Kenneth Skrok, 51 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Michael Bender, 28 - Hold for Circuit Court
- William Yellowrobe, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Michelle Crispin, 44 - Failure to Comply
- Justin Bunney, 49 - Failure to Comply
- Monica Reed, 65 - Failure to Comply
- Michael Martinez, 45 - Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest
- Antonio Vera, 30 - Violate Protection Order
- Troy Vanderhoef, 62 - Failure to Comply
- Ivan Bustillos, 31 - Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended