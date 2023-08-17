Natrona County Arrest Log (8/16/23 – 8/17/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Benjamin Johnson, 22 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Tyler Picard, 25 - Criminal Warrant

Charles Owens, 40 - Contract Hold

Keith Kuder, 39 - Failure to Appear

Michael Garriffa, 28 - Courtesy Hold

Richard McCloskey, 35 - Failure to Appear, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - SCH IV, Theft - $1000 or more, Burglary - Building

Jeremy Bansept, 34 - Hold for Circuit Court

Megan Day, 28 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram or less

Sherry Hicks, 32 - Failure to Comply

Lorraine Madison, 55 - Failure to Comply

Everett Addison, 40 - Public Intoxication

