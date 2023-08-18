Natrona County Arrest Log (8/17/23 – 8/18/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Jesse DeMarrias, 31 - Public Intoxication
- Kaitlynn Peeler, 23 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Duane Evenson, 55 - Camping Restricted in the City, Open Container, Urinating or Defecatin in Public, Failure to Comply, Littering
- Darron Monroe, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Herman Addison, 40 - Hold for CAC
- Corey Murray, 51 - Failure to Comply
- Christian Hazen, 26 - Courtesy Hold
- Jerimiah White, 34 - Failure to Comply
- Shane Hollenback, 32 - Theft - $1000 or more, Criminal Trespass, Property Destruction - Under $1000, County Warrant
- Luz Zavala, 59 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams or less, Manufacture of Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance
- Cynthia Pitt, 49 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Clinton Palmer, 26 - County Warrant
- Harlin Griebel, 32 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Interference with Peace Officer
- Jace Guadagnoli, 19 - No Valid Drivers License, Compulsory Auto Insurance, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police
- Emily Gallegos, 48 - Public Intoxication
- John Hill, 61 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Joshua Mayfield, 24 - Interference with Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap- 3 gram or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Coleman Stanger, 30 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Trinity St John, 23 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Sianne Bunn. 20 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal