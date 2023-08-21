Natrona County Arrest Log (8/18/23 – 8/21/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Amanda Wilson, 46 - Serve Jail Time
- Harlan Taylor, 33 - DWUS, Theft - $1000 or more
- Shawn Gibbons-Ries, 35 - Shoplifting - 1st Offense, Resisting Arrest
- Larry Dobbs, 61 - DUS, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Open Container, DWUI
- Dylan Rohr, 23 - Failure to Appear
- A'Dan Monroe, 19 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Yolanda Barrera, 35 - Public Intoxication, Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Structure
- Joseph Barrera, 38 - Public Intoxication, Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Structure
- Daniel Teel, 46 - Public Intoxication
- Chester Addison, 43 - Marijuana - Possession, Public Intoxication, Littering
- Charles Frye, 33 - Failure to Comply
- Douglas Bell, 64 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Mary Brewer, 34 - Resisting Arrest, Open Container, Camping Restricted in the City
- Staci Barrera, 36 - Public Intoxication
- Colton Wagner, 27 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Cody Noonan, 33 - Unlawful Entry Into Occupied Structure
- Sylvia San Javier, 48 - Failure to Comply
- Travis Ralph, 34 - Marijuana - Possession. Trespassing
- Ernest Drake, 32 - Failure to Comply
- Kenneth Skrok, 51 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Joshua Wallowingbull, 48 - Public Intoxication
- Tina Steelman, 59 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams or less, Drive While License Cancelled or Suspended
- Juan Quinn, 23 - DUS
- Anthony Roy, 40 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams or less
- Tanner Goodwin, 18 - Failure to Appear
- Timothy Houck, 37 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Thomas Nace, 41 - Serve Jail Time
- Jerald Friday, 60 - Public Intoxication
- Jason Knigge, 42 - Failure to Comply. Violate Temporary Protection Order, Burglary; Building, Criminal Trespass, Criminal Entry, Violate Protection Order, Interference with Peace Officer
- Tiffany Wood, 34 - Serve Jail Time
- Theodore Bell, 41 - Public Intoxication
- Dennis Lawrence, 31 - Resisting Arrest, Possession of Controlled Substance, Failure to Comply
- Tristy Richards, 30 - Criminal Warrant
- Ernest Ingram, 60 - Failure to Comply
- Rebecca Green, 25 - Serve Jail Time
- Jordan Sanders, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Possession of Controlled Substance Powder or Crystal
- Bryce Dacus, 26 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant
- James Shores, 60 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Latasha Bia, 31 - Simple Assault
- Joshua Roberts, 45 - Trespassing, Camping Restricted in the City