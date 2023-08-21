Natrona County Arrest Log (8/18/23 – 8/21/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Amanda Wilson, 46 - Serve Jail Time

Harlan Taylor, 33 - DWUS, Theft - $1000 or more

Shawn Gibbons-Ries, 35 - Shoplifting - 1st Offense, Resisting Arrest

Larry Dobbs, 61 - DUS, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Open Container, DWUI

Dylan Rohr, 23 - Failure to Appear

A'Dan Monroe, 19 - District Court Bench Warrant

Yolanda Barrera, 35 - Public Intoxication, Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Structure

Joseph Barrera, 38 - Public Intoxication, Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Structure

Daniel Teel, 46 - Public Intoxication

Chester Addison, 43 - Marijuana - Possession, Public Intoxication, Littering

Charles Frye, 33 - Failure to Comply

Douglas Bell, 64 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Mary Brewer, 34 - Resisting Arrest, Open Container, Camping Restricted in the City

Staci Barrera, 36 - Public Intoxication

Colton Wagner, 27 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Cody Noonan, 33 - Unlawful Entry Into Occupied Structure

Sylvia San Javier, 48 - Failure to Comply

Travis Ralph, 34 - Marijuana - Possession. Trespassing

Ernest Drake, 32 - Failure to Comply

Kenneth Skrok, 51 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Joshua Wallowingbull, 48 - Public Intoxication

Tina Steelman, 59 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams or less, Drive While License Cancelled or Suspended

Juan Quinn, 23 - DUS

Anthony Roy, 40 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams or less

Tanner Goodwin, 18 - Failure to Appear

Timothy Houck, 37 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Thomas Nace, 41 - Serve Jail Time

Jerald Friday, 60 - Public Intoxication

Jason Knigge, 42 - Failure to Comply. Violate Temporary Protection Order, Burglary; Building, Criminal Trespass, Criminal Entry, Violate Protection Order, Interference with Peace Officer

Tiffany Wood, 34 - Serve Jail Time

Theodore Bell, 41 - Public Intoxication

Dennis Lawrence, 31 - Resisting Arrest, Possession of Controlled Substance, Failure to Comply

Tristy Richards, 30 - Criminal Warrant

Ernest Ingram, 60 - Failure to Comply

Rebecca Green, 25 - Serve Jail Time

Jordan Sanders, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Possession of Controlled Substance Powder or Crystal

Bryce Dacus, 26 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant

James Shores, 60 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Latasha Bia, 31 - Simple Assault

Joshua Roberts, 45 - Trespassing, Camping Restricted in the City

