Natrona County Arrest Log (8/21/23 – 8/22/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Justyce Tanner-Oneal, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Glenn Weir, 46 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Glenda Gotcher, 51 - Trespassing, Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Structure

David Horton, 64 - DWUI, Open Container, DUS, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Rodney Brafford, 69 - Failure to Appear

Natasha Combs, 41 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Brian Gonzales, 46 - Courtesy Hold

Aaron Harmon, 46 - District Court Bench Warrant

Daniel Galindre, 32 - Public Intoxication, Property Damage-Injuring/Defacing/Destruction

Benjamin Griffith, 54 - Failure to Comply

Warren Turner, 61 - Failure to Appear

Allen Whiteplume, 38 - Public Intoxication

William Davis, 40 - Disturbance, Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication

Pedro Treto, 33 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Michael Brown, 34 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Cody Greco, 30 - Public Intoxication

Jaylee Parker, 21 - DWUI - 1st Offense

Jeffrey Garner, 56 - Failure to Appear, Take Controlled Substance or Liquid Into Jail, Possess of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Robert Ybarra, 36 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Schedule I,II, or III

Caleb Kessler, 21 - Criminal Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

