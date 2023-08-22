Natrona County Arrest Log (8/21/23 – 8/22/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Justyce Tanner-Oneal, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Glenn Weir, 46 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Glenda Gotcher, 51 - Trespassing, Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Structure
- David Horton, 64 - DWUI, Open Container, DUS, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Rodney Brafford, 69 - Failure to Appear
- Natasha Combs, 41 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Brian Gonzales, 46 - Courtesy Hold
- Aaron Harmon, 46 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Daniel Galindre, 32 - Public Intoxication, Property Damage-Injuring/Defacing/Destruction
- Benjamin Griffith, 54 - Failure to Comply
- Warren Turner, 61 - Failure to Appear
- Allen Whiteplume, 38 - Public Intoxication
- William Davis, 40 - Disturbance, Resisting Arrest, Public Intoxication
- Pedro Treto, 33 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Michael Brown, 34 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Cody Greco, 30 - Public Intoxication
- Jaylee Parker, 21 - DWUI - 1st Offense
- Jeffrey Garner, 56 - Failure to Appear, Take Controlled Substance or Liquid Into Jail, Possess of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Robert Ybarra, 36 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Schedule I,II, or III
- Caleb Kessler, 21 - Criminal Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal