Natrona County Arrest Log (8/22/23 – 8/23/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Kevin Aldrich, 71 - Courtesy Hold
- Luis Batalla, 23 - Courtesy Hold
- Jordan Shoyo, 19 - Failure to Appear
- Tiffany Root, 38 - Registration Motor Vehicle - No current, DUS
- Heather Ritchie, 32 - Hold for Circuit Court
- Kevin Ridl, 58 - Hold for Circuit Court
- Tomi Monear, 38 - Hold for Circuit Court
- Melody Jensen, 46 - Hold for Circuit Court
- Edward Johnson, 21 - Failure to Comply
- Rudy Isla-Mejico, 48 - Immigration Hold
- Daniel Juarez-Bonilla, 37 - Immigration Hold
- James Arner, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Forgery - Alter Writing, Possession of Forged Writing
- Lonnie Loftin, 32 - Serve Jail Time
- Jack Myers, 59 - Failure to Comply
- Tia Lawrence, 53 - Resisting Arrest, Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant
- Marque Chavez, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Robert Byers, 43 - Public Intoxication
- Alyssa Johnson, 32 - Failure to Comply
- Brandon Davis, 42 - No Valid Drivers License, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense, Exceed 30 mph in Urban District
