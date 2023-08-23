Natrona County Arrest Log (8/22/23 – 8/23/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kevin Aldrich, 71 - Courtesy Hold

Luis Batalla, 23 - Courtesy Hold

Jordan Shoyo, 19 - Failure to Appear

Tiffany Root, 38 - Registration Motor Vehicle - No current, DUS

Heather Ritchie, 32 - Hold for Circuit Court

Kevin Ridl, 58 - Hold for Circuit Court

Tomi Monear, 38 - Hold for Circuit Court

Melody Jensen, 46 - Hold for Circuit Court

Edward Johnson, 21 - Failure to Comply

Rudy Isla-Mejico, 48 - Immigration Hold

Daniel Juarez-Bonilla, 37 - Immigration Hold

James Arner, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Forgery - Alter Writing, Possession of Forged Writing

Lonnie Loftin, 32 - Serve Jail Time

Jack Myers, 59 - Failure to Comply

Tia Lawrence, 53 - Resisting Arrest, Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant

Marque Chavez, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Robert Byers, 43 - Public Intoxication

Alyssa Johnson, 32 - Failure to Comply

Brandon Davis, 42 - No Valid Drivers License, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense, Exceed 30 mph in Urban District

