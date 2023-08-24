Natrona County Arrest Log (8/23/23 – 8/24/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Samantha Stevens, 28 - Failure to Comply, Courtesy Hold
- Dawn Durham, 40 - Courtesy Hold
- Bobby Jolly, 37 - Failure to Comply
- Kimberly Benoit, 55 - Serve Jail Time
- Jesse Benson, 45 - Theft - Under $1000, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Warrant
- Sandra Cooper, 52 - Failure to Comply
- Brooke Olson, 41 - County Warrant
- Joshua Haworth, 32 - Failure to Comply
- Ryelan Sjostrom, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Theodore Bell, 41 - Public Intoxication
- Harley Davis, 32 - Criminal Warrant
- Bradley Tillett, 43 - Failure to Comply
- Martin Lloyd, 43 - Criminal Warrant
- Samantha Ashley, 31 - Criminal Warrant
