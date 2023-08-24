Natrona County Arrest Log (8/23/23 – 8/24/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Samantha Stevens, 28 - Failure to Comply, Courtesy Hold

Dawn Durham, 40 - Courtesy Hold

Bobby Jolly, 37 - Failure to Comply

Kimberly Benoit, 55 - Serve Jail Time

Jesse Benson, 45 - Theft - Under $1000, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Warrant

Sandra Cooper, 52 - Failure to Comply

Brooke Olson, 41 - County Warrant

Joshua Haworth, 32 - Failure to Comply

Ryelan Sjostrom, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Theodore Bell, 41 - Public Intoxication

Harley Davis, 32 - Criminal Warrant

Bradley Tillett, 43 - Failure to Comply

Martin Lloyd, 43 - Criminal Warrant

Samantha Ashley, 31 - Criminal Warrant

