Natrona County Arrest Log (8/24/23 – 8/28/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Trinity Rowland, 23 - Public Intoxication
- Douglas Rooney, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- David Smith, 40 - Trespassing
- Brian Farmer, 55 - Failure to Comply
- Johnny Rodriguez, 30 - County Warrant
- Sherri Jackson, 49 - Criminal Warrant
- Richard Ravert, 62 - Failure to Comply
- Thomas Oldman, 35 - Public Intoxication
- David Criss, 55 - Failure to Comply
- Searria Browning, 28 - Failure to Comply
- Traver Geary, 39 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram or less, Contract Hold, Interference with Peace Office
- Paul Miller, 33 - Failure to Appear, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interference with Peace Office
- Cynthia Barnett, 32 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interference with Peace Officer
- Alexander Morin, 19 - Resisting Arrest, Lights & Reflectors for Bicycle/Skateboard, Tobacco - Possession/Use by Minors
- Lucinda WallowingBull, 30 - Failure to Comply
- Gade Oldaker, 53 - DUS
- Daniel Pierce, 59 - Public Intoxication, Camping Restricted in the City, Open Container
- Mark Gonzales, 63 - Failure to Comply
- George Jackson, 26 - Contract Hold, Hold or Wyoming State Penitentiary, Hold for District Court
- Chaney Jones, 39 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, Contract Hold
- Asia Clark, 33 - Courtesy Hold
- Cruz Martinez, 43 - Hold for Another State
- Matthew Fogle, 44 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Russell Torrez, 56 - Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance
- Lucas Tait, 35 - Failure to Comply
- Joshua Roberts, 45 - Public Intoxication
- Kelly Allen, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Kristopher Riddle, 23 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Matthew Lamotte, 39 - Criminal Bench Warrant
- Kurtis Kellch, 34 - Shoplifting, Public Intoxication
- Garrett Labuda, 25 - Criminal Warrant
- Rita Willow, 37 - Failure to Comply
- Ethan Burgess, 23 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Failure to Comply
- Michael Birabent, 30 - Domestic Battery 3rd Offense, Failure to Comply
- Brandon Salas, 40 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Dylan Webb, 20 - Failure to Appear
- Richard Johnson, 62 - DUI, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended, Compulsory Auto Insurance, Turn at Intersection
- Jeremy Bansept, 34 - Hold for Circuit Court
- Andrew Hollandsworth, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Brianna McLaughlin, 20 - Failure to Comply
- Gregory Foster, 35 - Serving Weekends
- Duane Evenson, 55 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Maria Wilton, 36 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram or less
- William Reeves, 24 - Failure to Comply
- Ryder Iddings, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams or less
- Richard Shane, 70 - County Warrant
- Bradford Holt, 48 - Failure to Appear
- Raven Abbott, 31 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Daniel Thompson, 21 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Randsom Marler, 18 - Under 21 - Possession of Alcohol
- James Alley, 38 - Failure to Comply
- Kevin Legarreta, 45 - Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance, Solicit on Streets & Highways
- Michael Joelson, 51 - Theft - $1000 or More
- Duey Palmer, 21 - Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest
- Chase Murray, 31 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Michele Henderson, 50 - County Warrant
- Hannah Pieri, 26 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Christian Wright, 24 - Failure to Comply
- April Reed, 46 - County Warrant
- Kimberly LeBeau, 39 - Interference with Peace Officer, Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Gram or less