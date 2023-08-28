Natrona County Arrest Log (8/24/23 – 8/28/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Trinity Rowland, 23 - Public Intoxication

Douglas Rooney, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole

David Smith, 40 - Trespassing

Brian Farmer, 55 - Failure to Comply

Johnny Rodriguez, 30 - County Warrant

Sherri Jackson, 49 - Criminal Warrant

Richard Ravert, 62 - Failure to Comply

Thomas Oldman, 35 - Public Intoxication

David Criss, 55 - Failure to Comply

Searria Browning, 28 - Failure to Comply

Traver Geary, 39 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram or less, Contract Hold, Interference with Peace Office

Paul Miller, 33 - Failure to Appear, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interference with Peace Office

Cynthia Barnett, 32 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interference with Peace Officer

Alexander Morin, 19 - Resisting Arrest, Lights & Reflectors for Bicycle/Skateboard, Tobacco - Possession/Use by Minors

Lucinda WallowingBull, 30 - Failure to Comply

Gade Oldaker, 53 - DUS

Daniel Pierce, 59 - Public Intoxication, Camping Restricted in the City, Open Container

Mark Gonzales, 63 - Failure to Comply

George Jackson, 26 - Contract Hold, Hold or Wyoming State Penitentiary, Hold for District Court

Chaney Jones, 39 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, Contract Hold

Asia Clark, 33 - Courtesy Hold

Cruz Martinez, 43 - Hold for Another State

Matthew Fogle, 44 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Russell Torrez, 56 - Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance

Lucas Tait, 35 - Failure to Comply

Joshua Roberts, 45 - Public Intoxication

Kelly Allen, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Kristopher Riddle, 23 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Matthew Lamotte, 39 - Criminal Bench Warrant

Kurtis Kellch, 34 - Shoplifting, Public Intoxication

Garrett Labuda, 25 - Criminal Warrant

Rita Willow, 37 - Failure to Comply

Ethan Burgess, 23 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Failure to Comply

Michael Birabent, 30 - Domestic Battery 3rd Offense, Failure to Comply

Brandon Salas, 40 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Dylan Webb, 20 - Failure to Appear

Richard Johnson, 62 - DUI, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended, Compulsory Auto Insurance, Turn at Intersection

Jeremy Bansept, 34 - Hold for Circuit Court

Andrew Hollandsworth, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Brianna McLaughlin, 20 - Failure to Comply

Gregory Foster, 35 - Serving Weekends

Duane Evenson, 55 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Maria Wilton, 36 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram or less

William Reeves, 24 - Failure to Comply

Ryder Iddings, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams or less

Richard Shane, 70 - County Warrant

Bradford Holt, 48 - Failure to Appear

Raven Abbott, 31 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Daniel Thompson, 21 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Randsom Marler, 18 - Under 21 - Possession of Alcohol

James Alley, 38 - Failure to Comply

Kevin Legarreta, 45 - Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance, Solicit on Streets & Highways

Michael Joelson, 51 - Theft - $1000 or More

Duey Palmer, 21 - Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest

Chase Murray, 31 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Michele Henderson, 50 - County Warrant

Hannah Pieri, 26 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Christian Wright, 24 - Failure to Comply

April Reed, 46 - County Warrant

Kimberly LeBeau, 39 - Interference with Peace Officer, Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Gram or less

