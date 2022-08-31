Natrona County Arrest Log (8/25/22 – 8/30/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Dillion Andrews -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance, Create or Deliver Counterfeit Substance - Schedule I, Possess Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram

Bradyn Archuletta -- Hold for probation and Parole

Aaron Blanchard -- Hold for probation and Parole

Chata Burton -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Ricky Buzis -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Robert Byers -- Fail to Appear, County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2

Brady Dudley -- Serve Jail Time

Katheryn Esmay -- Fail to Appear x2, NCIC Hit, Fail to Comply

Duane Evenson -- Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, Trespassing, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Sherry Finch -- Criminal Warrant

John Gallaway -- Hold for probation and Parole

Kristen Galles -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III

Jacob Galloway -- Criminal Warrant

Matthew Gerhard -- Criminal Warrant, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Burl Gies -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Zakary Gunn -- Controlled Substance Possession, Breach of Peace, Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Daniel Harris -- Marijuana-Possession, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Hold for Mills Court

Anthony Holliday -- Hold For Circuit Court

Shannon Ingram -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Johnson Alexander -- Hold for probation and Parole

Dante Johnson -- Criminal Entry, Criminal Warrant, Theft of Services, Marijuana Possession

Tammy Jonas -- Fail to Comply

William Justis -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Vernon Kellogg -- Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

James Knight -- Criminal Warrant

Alexa Lafferty -- Fail to Appear, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Accessory Before the Fact

Thomas Lopez -- DUI Alcohol =to> .08% - 1st Offense Within 10, Exceed 30 MPH in Urban District

Domingo Martinez -- Fail to Comply, Hold for probation and Parole

Madison McCarthy -- Hold for probation and Parole

Latoya Moore -- District Court Bench Warrant x2

Jacques Mousseau -- District Court Bench Warrant

Bianca Ortega -- Contract Hold/billing

David Owyhee -- Hold for probation and Parole

Philip Ross -- Criminal Warrant

Travis Roylance -- District Court Bench Warrant, Hold for probation and Parole

Ricky Schear -- Serve Jail Time

Kristofer Schultz -- Public Intoxication, Marijuana Possession, Fail to Comply

David Souders -- Serve Jail Time

Chase Sterling -- Serve Jail Time

April Waite -- Fail to Appear, Controlled Substances-Possession x2, Controlled Substances-Drug Paraphernalia

Ronald Warner -- Criminal Warrant, Public Intoxication

Colton Wilcox -- Camping Restricted in the City

Kenton Young Bear-Lovan -- Hold for Another State

