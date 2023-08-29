Natrona County Arrest Log (8/28/23 – 8/29/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Darel Monear, 43 - Criminal Warrant

Damon Welch, 25 - Criminal Warrant

Kenneth Richards, 34 - Criminal Warrant

Cherylynn Grunwald, 28 - Hold for CAC

Bennett Neumeister, 27 - Public Intoxication

Douglas Ryberg, 28 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Trespassing, Criminal entry, Burglary - Building

Jay Dee Lindstrom, 48 - Failure to Comply

Karissa Lovato, 43 - DUI

Matthew Gerhard, 45 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

William Hunter, 62 - Camping Restricted in the City

Austin Greer, 25 - Failure to Comply

