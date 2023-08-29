Natrona County Arrest Log (8/28/23 – 8/29/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Darel Monear, 43 - Criminal Warrant
- Damon Welch, 25 - Criminal Warrant
- Kenneth Richards, 34 - Criminal Warrant
- Cherylynn Grunwald, 28 - Hold for CAC
- Bennett Neumeister, 27 - Public Intoxication
- Douglas Ryberg, 28 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Trespassing, Criminal entry, Burglary - Building
- Jay Dee Lindstrom, 48 - Failure to Comply
- Karissa Lovato, 43 - DUI
- Matthew Gerhard, 45 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- William Hunter, 62 - Camping Restricted in the City
- Austin Greer, 25 - Failure to Comply