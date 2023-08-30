Natrona County Arrest Log (8/29/23 – 8/30/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Angela Strickler, 38 - District Bench warrant

Jacob Galloway, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Steven Oldman, 50 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

David Drakos, 50 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Gerald Walthers, 72 - DWUI - 1st/2nd Offense, Open Container

Mark Schmid, 48 - Criminal Warrant

Jarren Gaboldon, 25 - Aggravated Assault & Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Theft - $1000 or More

Alicia Turner, 33 - Trespassing

Raquel Lunstrum, 23 - DWUI - 1st/2nd Offense, Resisting Arrest, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Open Container, Reckless Driving, Improper Lane Usage

Russell Torrez, 56 - Public Intoxication

Lincoln Harris, 21 - Public Intoxication

Charles Sarantou, 38 - Public Intoxication, Marijuana - Possession

Andrew Messick, 37 - Failure to Comply

