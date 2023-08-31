Natrona County Arrest Log (8/30/23 – 8/31/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Lance Morehead, 43 - Simple Assault
- Bethany Celestine-Brown, 41 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Jonathan Diaz, 29 - Criminal Warrant
- Matthew Lose, 43 - Publix Intoxication
- Jake Perea, 43 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Reagan Moore, 24 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Eric Macormic, 38 - County Warrant
- Ariel Philpti, 25 - Courtesy Hold
- Michael Joelson, 51 - Inhalation or Sale of Glue/Toxic Vapors
- Carlos Cannon, 37 - Leave Scene of Accident, Drive While License Suspended - 2nd Offense, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, When Lighted Lamps & Illuminating Device, Stop Sign, Careless Driving - 1st Offense, Seat Belt - Driver, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Theft - $1000 or More, Property Destruction, NCIC Hit, Possession of Controlled Substance,
- Kazen Briggs, 21 - Failure to Comply
- Elysha Tsinigine, 35 - Public Intoxication
- Roger Johnson, 57 - Hold for CAC
- Richard Morales, 59 - Public Intoxication
- Jacob Johnson, 42 - Criminal Bench Warrant