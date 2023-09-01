Natrona County Arrest Log (8/31/23 – 9/1/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Ernesto Guerrero, 53 - Contract Hold

Nicholas Giangiacomo, 36 - Failure to Comply

Jesse Witt, 42 - Hold for Other Agency

Christopher Adison, 44 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Appear

Thomas Oldman, 35 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Chester Addison, 43 - Public Intoxication

Carl Rogers, 50 - Public Intoxication, Urinating or Defecating in Public, Marijuana - Possession, Open Container

Jason Braham, 32 - Burglary, Property Destruction: $1000 or More, Grand Larceny Over $500

Joshua Hoyer, 33 - Failure to Comply, Bond Revocation

Kathleen Lindsay, 35 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interference with Peace Officer, Exceed 30 MPH in Urban District, No Seat Belt: Driver, Failure to Provide Proof or Liability Insurance, No Vehicle Registration Required, Failure to Comply, No Valid Drivers License, Take Contraband into Penal Facility

Cynthia Pitt, 49 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Jennifer Carey, 39 - Failure to Comply

Trysta Creamer, 19 - Serve Jail Time

Kenneth Tennyson, 48 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply

Audrey Benson, 57 - DWUI: 1st or 2nd Offense, Open Container

Linsey Bondi, 37 - Criminal Warrant

Parris Causey, 30 - Failure to Appear

Robert Galloway, 24 - DUI

Top 33 Casper Restaurants Residents Want Back Now