Natrona County Arrest Log (8/3/23 – 8/4/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Shandel Harnsberger, 32 - Serve Jail Time

Lance McClure, 44 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Dawn Haworth, 54 - Failure to Appear, Hold for Probation and Parole

Taylor Swingholm, 28 - Failure to Appear

Brandon Goin, 19 - Failure to Appear

Anthony Lopez, 37 - Failure to Appear

Jesse Martinez, 60 - District Court Bench Warrant

Andrew Holmes, 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Jacob Galloway, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Ernest Drake, 32 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, Criminal Warrant

Wilbur Lutkins, 33 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Travis Dangler, 35 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest

Donald Sylvester, 41 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear

Albert York, 57 - Failure to Comply

Stacy Medicinetop, 36 - Criminal Warrant

Daniel Givens, 38 - Failure to Appear

Dempsey Champion-Stucker, 26 - Breach of Peace, Use of Controlled Substance

