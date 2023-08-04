Natrona County Arrest Log (8/3/23 – 8/4/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Shandel Harnsberger, 32 - Serve Jail Time
- Lance McClure, 44 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Dawn Haworth, 54 - Failure to Appear, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Taylor Swingholm, 28 - Failure to Appear
- Brandon Goin, 19 - Failure to Appear
- Anthony Lopez, 37 - Failure to Appear
- Jesse Martinez, 60 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Andrew Holmes, 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Jacob Galloway, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Ernest Drake, 32 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, Criminal Warrant
- Wilbur Lutkins, 33 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Travis Dangler, 35 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest
- Donald Sylvester, 41 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear
- Albert York, 57 - Failure to Comply
- Stacy Medicinetop, 36 - Criminal Warrant
- Daniel Givens, 38 - Failure to Appear
- Dempsey Champion-Stucker, 26 - Breach of Peace, Use of Controlled Substance
