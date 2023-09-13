Natrona County Arrest Log (9/12/23 – 9/13/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- John Thellmann, 42 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Christine Reynolds, 60 - Criminal Warrant
- Ian Sible, 40 - Possession of Controlled Substance
- Chase James, 31 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotics Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance - Schedule I or II, Vehicle Construction Speed Zone
- Sydney Ruschmann, 23 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, No Current Liability Insurance, Speeding School Zone, Failure to Appear
- Daniel Teel, 46 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Kristina Slagle, 27 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply
- Justus Gagne, 23 - Criminal Warrant
- Timmy Lynn, 45 - Failure to Comply
- Lucas Sanchez, 33 - Public Intoxication
- Dominic Myers, 34 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Grams or Less, Deliver Drug Paraphernalia
- Steven Miller, 31 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Grams or Less, Deliver Drug Paraphernalia
- Chad Mulloy, 39 - Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance
- Thomas Oldman, 35 - Camping Restricted in the City
- Lucinda Wallowingbull, 30 - Camping Restricted in the City
- Lucas Tait, 35 - Camping Restricted in the City
- Chester Addison, 43 - Camping Restricted in the City