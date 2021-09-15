Natrona County Arrest Log (9/13/21 – 9/15/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Nicholas Cantine -- Serve Jail Time
Angela Carver -- Criminal Warrant
Lenora Cole -- District Court Bench Warrant
Byron Drake -- Civil Bench Warrant
Jordyn Duran -- Fail to Appear
Marlyee Friday -- Criminal Warrant
Christal Hixson -- Fail to Appear
Callie Horn -- Criminal Warrant
Evan Kerr -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant
Paul Lepis -- Aggravated Assault and Battery
Damon Monarco -- Fail to Comply
Kristofer Nasife -- Fail to Comply
Kaycee Nelson -- Criminal Warrant
Justin Pedersen -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Jorge Sotomayor -- Serve Jail Time
Avery Stewart -- Criminal Warrant, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Katelynn Vanecek -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency