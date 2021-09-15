Natrona County Arrest Log (9/13/21 – 9/15/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Nicholas Cantine -- Serve Jail Time

Angela Carver -- Criminal Warrant

Lenora Cole -- District Court Bench Warrant

Byron Drake -- Civil Bench Warrant

Jordyn Duran -- Fail to Appear

Marlyee Friday -- Criminal Warrant

Christal Hixson -- Fail to Appear

Callie Horn -- Criminal Warrant

Evan Kerr -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant

Paul Lepis -- Aggravated Assault and Battery

Damon Monarco -- Fail to Comply

Kristofer Nasife -- Fail to Comply

Kaycee Nelson -- Criminal Warrant

Justin Pedersen -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Jorge Sotomayor -- Serve Jail Time

Avery Stewart -- Criminal Warrant, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Katelynn Vanecek -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency