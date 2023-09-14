Natrona County Arrest Log (9/13/23 – 9/14/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Christopher Addison, 44 - Failure to Comply
- Nathan Sandoval, 24 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Crista Kimball. 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Maliek Combs, 29 - Failure to Comply
- Ashley Hodges, 34 - Failure to Comply
- Donna Singleton, 58 - Contract Hold
- Bryant Craven, 40 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Grams or Less
- Allen Whiteplume, 38 - Public Intoxication
- Michael Davis, 26 - Failure to Comply
- Shania Combs, 25 - Disturbing the Peace
- Lane Huntington, 42 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Grams or Less, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance, Attempt & Conspire - Felony
- Ross Lopez, 39 - Failure to Comply
- Andrea Pead, 44 - Failure to Comply
- Peyton Owens, 23 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Adalsar Martines-Lucas, 25 - False Identity/Citizenship/Resident
- Jamie Ryberg, 47 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, No Insurance Violation
- Emily Gettelman, 36 - Failure to Appear
- Daniel Hemmer, 34 - Forgery/Counterfeit, Interference With Peace Officer, Petty Larceny
- Brittney Capshaw, 29 - Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication
Heavy Police Presence at Armed Standoff in Casper
On September 8, 2023, an armed, barricaded suspect was taken into custody. The standoff occured on the corner of S. Wisconsin street and E. 12th.