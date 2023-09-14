Natrona County Arrest Log (9/13/23 – 9/14/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Christopher Addison, 44 - Failure to Comply

Nathan Sandoval, 24 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Crista Kimball. 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Maliek Combs, 29 - Failure to Comply

Ashley Hodges, 34 - Failure to Comply

Donna Singleton, 58 - Contract Hold

Bryant Craven, 40 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Grams or Less

Allen Whiteplume, 38 - Public Intoxication

Michael Davis, 26 - Failure to Comply

Shania Combs, 25 - Disturbing the Peace

Lane Huntington, 42 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Grams or Less, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance, Attempt & Conspire - Felony

Ross Lopez, 39 - Failure to Comply

Andrea Pead, 44 - Failure to Comply

Peyton Owens, 23 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Adalsar Martines-Lucas, 25 - False Identity/Citizenship/Resident

Jamie Ryberg, 47 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, No Insurance Violation

Emily Gettelman, 36 - Failure to Appear

Daniel Hemmer, 34 - Forgery/Counterfeit, Interference With Peace Officer, Petty Larceny

Brittney Capshaw, 29 - Disorderly Conduct, Public Intoxication

