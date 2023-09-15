Natrona County Arrest Log (9/14/23 – 9/15/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jason Whitney, 43 - Failure to Comply

Everett Addison, 40 - Public Intoxication

Timothy Zacharias, 40 - Hold for CAC

Kayla Fuller, 26 - Resisting Arrest

Jeffrey Bacus, 38 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

Carlos Lennon, 26 - Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck

Daniel Harris, 54 - Trespassing

Matthew Fogle, 44 - Public Intoxication

Mark Gonzales, 62 - Public Intoxication

Albert SixFeathers, 27 - Failure to Comply

Erica Eastlund, 47 - DUI, Possession of Deadly Weapon

Jonathan Blake, 63 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

