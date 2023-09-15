Natrona County Arrest Log (9/14/23 – 9/15/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Jason Whitney, 43 - Failure to Comply
- Everett Addison, 40 - Public Intoxication
- Timothy Zacharias, 40 - Hold for CAC
- Kayla Fuller, 26 - Resisting Arrest
- Jeffrey Bacus, 38 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
- Carlos Lennon, 26 - Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck
- Daniel Harris, 54 - Trespassing
- Matthew Fogle, 44 - Public Intoxication
- Mark Gonzales, 62 - Public Intoxication
- Albert SixFeathers, 27 - Failure to Comply
- Erica Eastlund, 47 - DUI, Possession of Deadly Weapon
- Jonathan Blake, 63 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
