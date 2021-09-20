Natrona County Arrest Log (9/15/21 – 9/20/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Alice Amy -- Attempts/Conspire, Del of Controlled Substance, Controlled Substance Possession, Possession with Intent/Deliver, Controlled Substance Possession

Mathew Archibeque -- Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, False Imprisonment, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Hold for probation and Parole

Marcel Brown -- Fail to Appear, Criminal Warrant

Michael Brown -- Trespassing

Michael Brundige -- Criminal Warrant, Fail to Appear

Bobby Davis -- Malicious Mischief Prohibited-Structure

Kadin Eastlund -- Hold for CAC

Duane Evenson -- Walk Along Roadway When Sidewalk Provided, Theft - $1000 or More

Dukhan Flowers -- Criminal Warrant

Tyler Gomez -- Shoplifting, Trespassing, Criminal Warrant

Dalton Griswold -- : Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear, Possess Controlled Substance- Powder or Crystal -, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked

Sarah Groth -- Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes, e

Robb Hrabe -- Substance Possession Meth

Michael Izatt -- Fail to Comply

Matthew Jensen -- Hold for probation and Parole, Fail to Comply, Hold for CAC

Timmothy Jones -- Contract Hold/billing

Mariah Kemme -- Serve Jail Time

Franklin Lanier -- DWUI, Duty to Notify Owner

Amber McQueary -- Leave The Scene of Accident-Bodily Injury, DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within)

Dean Murrain -- Possess Controlled Substance- Powder or Crystal -

Jennifer Myers -- Fail to Comply x2, Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Arthur Penrod -- Convicted Felon Possess Firearm, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Weapons-Discharge Firearms and Other Weapon, Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes, e, Reckless Endangering: Firearm

Deangela Picek -- Criminal Warrant, Fail to Appear x2

Samantha Purdin -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply, County Warrant/Hold for Agency x3

Raymond Ramirez -- Hold for probation and Parole

Jazmine Rehak -- Bond Revocation

Zzayn Richards -- DWUS, Complimentary Auto Insurance, Reg Violation (GEN), Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Eugene Ridgley -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Carlos Salazar -- Assault and Battery, Property Damage-Injuring /Defacing/Destroy

Devon Sherman -- Fail to Comply, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Stephanie Sitting Eagle -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More

Braxton Smith -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Brittany Spaulding -- Hold for probation and Parole, Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear

Brenda Sutton -- Possession with Intent/Deliver, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Valid Drivers License

Kayelee Thomas -- Attempt and Conspire - Felony, Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II , Possess Controlled Substance- Powder or Crystal -

Christina Weber -- Fail to Comply

Dalco Whiteman -- Contract Hold/billing

Dustin Yearout -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth, County Warrant/Hold for Agency