Natrona County Arrest Log (9/18/23 – 9/19/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Timmy Lynn, 45 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- John Reynolds, 51 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Bradley Tillett, 43 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Arturo Renova, 36 - Serve Jail Time
- Jaden Luna, 20 - Failure to Appear
- Michelle Filbeck, 18 - Liquor Law - MIP (Minor in Possession of Alcohol), Marijuana - Possession