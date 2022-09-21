Natrona County Arrest Log (9/19/22 – 9/20/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Johnathan Arket -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III
- Kristopher Boyce -- Fail to Appear x2, Fail to Comply x2
- Ronda Callen -- Fail to Comply
- John Christensen -- Hold for WSP
- Rodney Connolly -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Christina Counts -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Kevin DeSchneau -- Hold for probation and Parole
- David Franklin -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck
- Robert Goodwine -- Criminal Warrant
- Aqua Kaiser -- Fail to Appear x2
- Angela Laderlich -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
- Chandra Lafferty -- Serve Jail Time
- Marlene Lepe -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Chelsey Lewallen -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Brandon Lewis -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Danny Mabbitt -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Ronald Masten -- Criminal Warrant
- Christopher Noah -- Fail to Appear, Driving Under Suspension, Resisting Arrest - Interference With Police, Vehicle Registration, No Insurance
- Jayce Old Coyote -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Louis Oldman -- Contract Hold/billing
- Adam Petty -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Dannel Riddle -- Serve Jail Time
- Lucas Sanchez -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Camping Restricted in the City, Marijuana-Possession
- Ronald Warner -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
