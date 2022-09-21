Natrona County Arrest Log (9/19/22 – 9/20/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Johnathan Arket -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III

Kristopher Boyce -- Fail to Appear x2, Fail to Comply x2

Ronda Callen -- Fail to Comply

John Christensen -- Hold for WSP

Rodney Connolly -- Hold for probation and Parole

Christina Counts -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Kevin DeSchneau -- Hold for probation and Parole

David Franklin -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck

Robert Goodwine -- Criminal Warrant

Aqua Kaiser -- Fail to Appear x2

Angela Laderlich -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Chandra Lafferty -- Serve Jail Time

Marlene Lepe -- Hold for probation and Parole

Chelsey Lewallen -- District Court Bench Warrant

Brandon Lewis -- Hold for probation and Parole

Danny Mabbitt -- Hold for probation and Parole

Ronald Masten -- Criminal Warrant

Christopher Noah -- Fail to Appear, Driving Under Suspension, Resisting Arrest - Interference With Police, Vehicle Registration, No Insurance

Jayce Old Coyote -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Louis Oldman -- Contract Hold/billing

Adam Petty -- District Court Bench Warrant

Dannel Riddle -- Serve Jail Time

Lucas Sanchez -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Camping Restricted in the City, Marijuana-Possession

Ronald Warner -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

