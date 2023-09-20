Natrona County Arrest Log (9/19/23 – 9/20/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Madison Tanaka, 24 - Serve Jail Time
- Robert Gilmore, 63 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Steven Goodman, 39 - Courtesy Hold
- Rebecca Hughes, 58 - Failure to Comply
- Peyton Olson, 20 - Hold for Casper Municipal Court
- Brandon Hartwell, 35 - Courtesy Hold
- Brendan Hoffman, 24 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Gaylin Carson, 26 - Hold for CAC, Failure to Comply
- Rebecca Green, 25 - Serve Jail Time
- Bret Devoe, 55 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Trysta Creamer, 20 - Serve Jail Time
- Richard Anaya, 34 - DWUI, Speeding
- Jurnee Waddy, 28 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession or Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Tiffany Gooding, 32 - Driving Under Suspension, Possession of Controlled Substance
- Brady Smith, 19 - Public Intoxication, Criminal entry, Simple Assault, MIP - Alcohol
- Braden Picotte, 21 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest, Property Damage