Natrona County Arrest Log (9/27/23 – 9/28/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kristina Barela, 39 - Bond Revocation

Nicole Hauck, 39 - Failure to Comply

Dustin Bigmedicine, 42 - Failure to Comply

Alec Praytor, 38 - Criminal Warrant, Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Ronald Shoemaker, 43 - Courtesy Hold

Janelle Hunt, 34 - District Court Bench Warrant

Dawn Haworth, 54 - Serve Jail Time

Austen Bagner, 30 - District Court Bench Warrant

Alicia Turner, 33 - Criminal Warrant

Bobby Davis, 34 - Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest

Carol Hughes, 57 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Tabitha Overgard, 47 - Failure to Comply

Amber Garcia, 36 - Use Controlled Substance - Sch I, II, or III, Hold for Probation and Parole

Tamara Harris-Myers, 47 - County Warrant

Scott Buddecke, 42 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less

Charles Frye, 33 - Failure to Comply

Melanie Sorensen, 51 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Tiffany McDonald, 34 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

LaDonna Longtine, 41 - Failure to Comply

Brenda Noland, 63 - Failure to Comply

Robert Allen, 40 - Public Intoxication

Taylor Swingholm, 28 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear

Diana Curtis, 63 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

