Natrona County Arrest Log (9/27/23 – 9/28/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Kristina Barela, 39 - Bond Revocation
- Nicole Hauck, 39 - Failure to Comply
- Dustin Bigmedicine, 42 - Failure to Comply
- Alec Praytor, 38 - Criminal Warrant, Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Ronald Shoemaker, 43 - Courtesy Hold
- Janelle Hunt, 34 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Dawn Haworth, 54 - Serve Jail Time
- Austen Bagner, 30 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Alicia Turner, 33 - Criminal Warrant
- Bobby Davis, 34 - Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest
- Carol Hughes, 57 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Tabitha Overgard, 47 - Failure to Comply
- Amber Garcia, 36 - Use Controlled Substance - Sch I, II, or III, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Tamara Harris-Myers, 47 - County Warrant
- Scott Buddecke, 42 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less
- Charles Frye, 33 - Failure to Comply
- Melanie Sorensen, 51 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Tiffany McDonald, 34 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- LaDonna Longtine, 41 - Failure to Comply
- Brenda Noland, 63 - Failure to Comply
- Robert Allen, 40 - Public Intoxication
- Taylor Swingholm, 28 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear
- Diana Curtis, 63 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal