Natrona County Arrest Log (9/28/23 – 9/29/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Tanner Foust, 27 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Robert Demoney, 38 - Courtesy Hold

James Brock, 38 - Courtesy Hold

Frank Blanchard, 35 - Courtesy Hold

William Padgett, 27 - Courtesy Hold

Kaylene Whitney, 35 - District Court Bench Warrant

Coretta Rodabaugh, 43 - Failure to Comply

Garrett Grant, 26 - Domestic Assault - 1st Offense

Justin Roberts, 34 - Use Controlled Substance - Sch I, II, or III

Jeremy Bansept, 34 - District Court Bench Warrant, County Warrant

Juan Guizar-Chavez, 29 - Immigration Hold

Alejandro Martinez-Marales, 29 - Immigration Hold

Shelly Reevis, 38 - Public Intoxication

Rusty Limber Hand, 25 - Public Intoxication

Michael Little Bird, 24 - Public Intoxication

William Sounders, 21 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Hold for Probation and Parole

Harlan Taylor, 33 - DUI, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense

Benito Salazar, 35 - Open Container

Guy Lucero, 60 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Tiffany Wood, 34 - Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked

Lenward Hicks, 38 - Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability

Logan Woods, 23 - Leave Scene of Accident, Failure to Report over $1000 Property Damage, Drive Vehicle Within Single Lane

