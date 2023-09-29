Natrona County Arrest Log (9/28/23 – 9/29/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Tanner Foust, 27 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Robert Demoney, 38 - Courtesy Hold
- James Brock, 38 - Courtesy Hold
- Frank Blanchard, 35 - Courtesy Hold
- William Padgett, 27 - Courtesy Hold
- Kaylene Whitney, 35 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Coretta Rodabaugh, 43 - Failure to Comply
- Garrett Grant, 26 - Domestic Assault - 1st Offense
- Justin Roberts, 34 - Use Controlled Substance - Sch I, II, or III
- Jeremy Bansept, 34 - District Court Bench Warrant, County Warrant
- Juan Guizar-Chavez, 29 - Immigration Hold
- Alejandro Martinez-Marales, 29 - Immigration Hold
- Shelly Reevis, 38 - Public Intoxication
- Rusty Limber Hand, 25 - Public Intoxication
- Michael Little Bird, 24 - Public Intoxication
- William Sounders, 21 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Harlan Taylor, 33 - DUI, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked, Open Container Alcohol/Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense
- Benito Salazar, 35 - Open Container
- Guy Lucero, 60 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Tiffany Wood, 34 - Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked
- Lenward Hicks, 38 - Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability
- Logan Woods, 23 - Leave Scene of Accident, Failure to Report over $1000 Property Damage, Drive Vehicle Within Single Lane