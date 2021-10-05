Natrona County Arrest Log (9/29/21 – 10/5/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
Merissa Apodaca -- Criminal Warrant
Manuel Armenta Serrano -- Burglary; vehicle, Burglary; building, Breach of Peace, Interference with Peace Officer, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Property Destruction: $1000 or more
Joel Barr -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Michael Bender -- Serve Jail Time
Jason Blackley -- Drive while License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
Christopher Bowlby -- Fail to Comply
Christopher Brown -- NCIC Hit
Jerad Champlin -- Fail to Appear, Criminal Bench Warrant x2
Donae Chavez -- Contract Hold/billing, Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply
Amber Cook -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
William Davis -- Fail to Appear
Duane Evenson -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Jerald Friday -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Lenward Hicks -- Malicious Mischief Prohibited-Structure, Property Damage-Injuring/Defacing/Destroy
Omega Jelsma -- Serve Jail Time
Allen Jenerou -- Contract Hold/billing
Mark Minson -- Criminal Warrant, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -
Erik Peck -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
Rozellen Rhoades -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Francisco Sosa -- Theft - $1000 or more
Keenan Souder -- Fail to Appear
Rachael Stack -- Bond Revocation
Kelsey Steed -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Joseph Torres -- Criminal Warrant
Ronald Warner -- Fail to Comply
John Wipf -- Criminal Warrant