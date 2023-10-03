Natrona County Arrest Log (9/29/23 – 10/03/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- April Pitts, 44 - Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Structure
- Marque Chavez, 35 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Sierra Chavez, 28 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Luke Johansmeier, 42 - Failure to Appear, County Warrant
- John Munari, 58 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Sadie Petty, 43 - Disturbing the Peace, Public Intoxication, Marijuana - Possession
- Rene Vargas, 56 - Failure to Appear
- Raven Abbott, 31 - Serving Weekends
- Kimberly Benoit, 55 - Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense, No Registration,
- Frank Farley, 37 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Luv Shiner, 21 - Failure to Comply
- Clark Jones, 67 - Failure to Comply
- Matthew Jacoby, 55 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Shawna Severson, 46 - Serve Jail Time
- Kenneth Richards, 34 - Pedestrian Under the Influence, Opening Vehicle Doors
- Oscar Herrera Machuca, 22 - Public Intoxication
- Salah Najar, 63 - Failure to Comply
- Jolynn Gardner, 29 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Christian Wright, 24 - Failure to Comply
- Georgia LeBlanc, 51 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Kaitlynn Peeler, 23 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Ronald Woodle, 47 - Aggravated Assault & Battery
- Ashton Hammond, 18 - DWUI, Marijuana - Possession, Careless Driving, Leave the Scene of Accident - Property Damage, Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Structure, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability
- Nathan Biberston, 37 - Domestic Battery - 2nd Offense Within 5 Years, Interference with Emergency Calls, Interference with Peace Officer, Property Destruction: Under $1000
- Kaleb Gallegos, 28 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less
- Daniel Galindre, 32 - 911 Other Than Emergency Purpose
- Adam Miller, 34 - Failure to Comply
- Toni Dunn, 32 - DWUI
- Glenda Gotcher, 52 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Failure to Comply
- Stephen Swingle, 44 - Contract Hold/Billing
- Joseph McNaughton, 45 - County Warrant
- Joan Perry, 59 - Criminal Warrant
- Sebastian Ehrler, 26 - Hold for Circuit Court, County Warrant, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Krystal Cave, 33 - Criminal Warrant
- Robert Byers, 44 - Failure to Appear
- Carrie Creager, 45 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked, Interference with Peace Officer, Open Container / Alcohol - Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense, Failure to Comply,
- Jeffrey Bacus, 38 - Interference with Emergency Calls, Interference with Peace Officer