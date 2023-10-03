Natrona County Arrest Log (9/29/23 – 10/03/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

April Pitts, 44 - Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Structure

Marque Chavez, 35 - District Court Bench Warrant

Sierra Chavez, 28 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Luke Johansmeier, 42 - Failure to Appear, County Warrant

John Munari, 58 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Sadie Petty, 43 - Disturbing the Peace, Public Intoxication, Marijuana - Possession

Rene Vargas, 56 - Failure to Appear

Raven Abbott, 31 - Serving Weekends

Kimberly Benoit, 55 - Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense, No Registration,

Frank Farley, 37 - District Court Bench Warrant

Luv Shiner, 21 - Failure to Comply

Clark Jones, 67 - Failure to Comply

Matthew Jacoby, 55 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Shawna Severson, 46 - Serve Jail Time

Kenneth Richards, 34 - Pedestrian Under the Influence, Opening Vehicle Doors

Oscar Herrera Machuca, 22 - Public Intoxication

Salah Najar, 63 - Failure to Comply

Jolynn Gardner, 29 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Hold for Probation and Parole

Christian Wright, 24 - Failure to Comply

Georgia LeBlanc, 51 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Kaitlynn Peeler, 23 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Ronald Woodle, 47 - Aggravated Assault & Battery

Ashton Hammond, 18 - DWUI, Marijuana - Possession, Careless Driving, Leave the Scene of Accident - Property Damage, Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Structure, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability

Nathan Biberston, 37 - Domestic Battery - 2nd Offense Within 5 Years, Interference with Emergency Calls, Interference with Peace Officer, Property Destruction: Under $1000

Kaleb Gallegos, 28 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less

Daniel Galindre, 32 - 911 Other Than Emergency Purpose

Adam Miller, 34 - Failure to Comply

Toni Dunn, 32 - DWUI

Glenda Gotcher, 52 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Failure to Comply

Stephen Swingle, 44 - Contract Hold/Billing

Joseph McNaughton, 45 - County Warrant

Joan Perry, 59 - Criminal Warrant

Sebastian Ehrler, 26 - Hold for Circuit Court, County Warrant, Hold for Probation and Parole

Krystal Cave, 33 - Criminal Warrant

Robert Byers, 44 - Failure to Appear

Carrie Creager, 45 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams or less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked, Interference with Peace Officer, Open Container / Alcohol - Moving Vehicle - 1st Offense, Failure to Comply,

Jeffrey Bacus, 38 - Interference with Emergency Calls, Interference with Peace Officer

