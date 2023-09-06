Natrona County Arrest Log (9/5/23 – 9/6/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Ryan Johannessen, 33 - Serve Jail Time

Jamie Ryberg, 47 - Theft - $1000 or More

Kathleen Lindsay, 35 - Possession of Forged Writing, Possession of Controlled Substance - Schedule I or II, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Take Contraband Into Penal Facility, Interference with Peace Officer, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, No Vehicle Registration, Exceed 30 MPH in Urban District, No Seat Belt - Driver, No Valid Driver's License, Failure to Comply

Cody Tingey, 32 - Failure to Comply

Lanny Wilson, 27 - Failure to Comply

Anthony Gello, 37 - Courtesy Hold

Michael McVay, 57 - Failure to Appear

Michael Schmitt, 26 - Criminal Warrant

Cody Noonan, 33 - District Court Bench Warrant

Robert Goodwine, 51 - Failure to Comply

Jaden Gerken, 18 - Public Intoxication

Carl Rogers, 50 - Public Intoxication

Thomas Oldman, 35 - Public Intoxication

