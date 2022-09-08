Natrona County Arrest Log (9/6/22 – 9/8/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Paula Abeyta -- Marijuana-Possession, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F

Rochelle Addison -- Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, County Warrant/Hold for Agency x2

Byra Amirault -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Austen Bagner -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less -, Hold for Circuit Court x2

Yolanda Barrera -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Marlena Box -- District Court Bench Warrant, Criminal Warrant

Rodney Brafford -- Hold for probation and Parole

Robin Collins -- Hold for probation and Parole

Blake Creekmore -- Hold for probation and Parole

Colton Delauter -- Fail to Appear

Serena Garduno -- Fail to Comply, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Jayson Hall -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense

Daniel Harris -- Public Intoxication

John Kohler -- Criminal Warrant x4, Fail to Comply

Nicole Murawski -- Fail to Comply

Robert Richter -- Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense

Joshua Saskowski -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Stanley Seivewright -- Breach of Peace, Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Cont

Clyde Tyler -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Travis Wheeler -- Criminal Warrant

William Yates -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

