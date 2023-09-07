Natrona County Arrest Log (9/6/23 – 9/7/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Brenden Westbrook, 29 - Serve Jail Time

Clint Hammell, 50 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Kristen Galles, 48 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Henry Resler, 39 - Courtesy Hold

Dustin Bigmedicine, 42 - Public Intoxication

Dillon Brown, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Katylnn Zimmerman, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Adam Gates, 41 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply

