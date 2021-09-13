Natrona County Arrest Log (9/7/21 – 9/13/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Dustin Ammerman -- Hold for probation and Parole

Austen Bagner -- Fail to Appear, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, District Court Bench Warrant

Victor Bell -- Domestic battery

Thomas Branstetter -- Fail to Appear

Micheal Bryant -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within), Open Container-Possess/Consume In a Vehicle

Ricky Cole -- Criminal Entry, Simple Assault

Chance Cordova -- Battery

Harley Davis -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Liquor Law-Minors in Possession/Public I

Jason Day -- Hold for probation and Parole

Gerldine England -- Fail to Appear

Lucas Frazer -- Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal - SDCI Agency: Offence: Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, No Registration and Improper Display of

Nicholas Garnier -- Serve Jail Time

Stacy Hanson -- Fail to Appear

Gage Hardwick -- Hold for probation and Parole

Joshua Haworth -- Shoplifting

Joseph Herrera -- Domestic battery, Strangulation of household Mem, False Imprisonment

Derrick Jonas -- Criminal Entry, Simple Assault

Tammy Jonas -- Fail to Comply, Simple Assault

Michelle Kendall -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Possess Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Gr

David Kohon -- Hold for WSP

Nicole Mackenzie -- Fail to Appear

William Manley -- Fail to Comply

Melissa Mason -- Serve Jail Time

Isaiah Montiano Like -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Battery

Mary O'Brien -- Shoplifting

Bradley Petty -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Hold for probation and Parole

Scott Philo -- Shoplifting, Hold for probation and Parole

Blain Prado -- Hold for probation and Parole

Christopher Reece -- Fail to Appear, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Davey Reed -- Fail to Appear

Nicole Rollings -- Fail to Appear

Lindell Sansoucie -- Disturbing the Peace-Acts in a violent/t, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Samuel Schade -- Fail to Comply

Tyler Schrayer -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Ambrosha Shreve -- District Court Bench Warrant x2

Quintin Sulzle -- Theft - $1000 or More

Kazell Wallace -- Fail to Appear, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Charlie Whiteman -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Karl Whiteplume -- Fail to Comply

Ashley Workman -- Fail to Comply