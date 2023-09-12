Natrona County Arrest Log (9/7/23 – 9/12/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Derrick Archuleta, 37 - Failure to Comply, Courtesy Hold

Matthew Schuessler, 27 - Failure to Comply

Derek Turman, 30 - Criminal Warrant

Michael Alexander, 51 - Serve Jail Time

Skylar Taggart, 35 - Courtesy Hold

Kenneth Doumbia, 28 - NCIC Hit

Nikan Shaw, 21 - Create or Deliver Counterfeit Narcotic Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Grams or Less

Keith Moore, 49 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Petit Larceny (Up to $20), Probation Revocation

Gabrielle Swanson, 24 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Amber Carson, 33 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Kaleb Shoemaker, 18 - Public Intoxication, MIP (Minor in Position) - Alcohol, Property Destruction: $1000 or More

Vladimir Bychkov, 31 - Public Intoxication, Immigration Hold

Yener Colloy Reyna, No Valid Driver's License, No Current Vehicle Registration, No Insurance, Federal ICE Detainer,

Marcus Brown, 44 - Public Intoxication

Dacota Thompson, 30 - Failure to Appear, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Seatbelt Violation - Driver/Child

Tristin Burnett, 25 - Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense

Ricky Perry, 45 - Failure to Comply

Brandt Loepp, 45 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant, County Warrant

Daniel Harris, 54 - Public Intoxication

Jason Cathcart, 46 - Failure to Comply

Robert Johnson, 44 - Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Open Container - Alcohol/Moving vehicle - 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked, Interference With Peace Officer, Hold for Probation and Parole

Randal Fox, 59 - Bond Revocation

Suzanne Besich, 67 - Contempt of Court Rule 42 (Municipal Court)

Jason Macias, 45 - Failure to Comply

Andrea Scribner, 40 - Property Damage - Injuring/Defacing/Destroying, Disturbing the Peace - Acts in a Violent, Littering

Dennise Brunner, 48 - Public Intoxication

Charisa Hunter, 35 - Criminal Warrant

Joshua Hoyer, 33 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, No Valid Driver's License, Fail to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance

Benjamin Parker, 32 - Failure to Comply

Christopher King, 37 - Criminal Warrant

Allen Whiteplume, 38 - Public Intoxication

Shawn Gibbon-Ries, 35 - Failure to Appear

Koden Doyle, 18 - Failure to Appear

Carol Hughes, 57 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Carolyn Stice, 34 - Failure to Comply

Andrea Witman, 40 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Kenneth Jones, 62 - Criminal Warrant

Randall Bowlin, 30 - Public Intoxication

Andrew Oglietti. 38 - DUI, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Grams or Less

Jacob Campbell, 31 - DWUI

Haley Guerrera, 40 - DWUI - 1st Offense

Darold Moss, 49 - Criminal Warrant

Regina Smith, 60 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply

