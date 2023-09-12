Natrona County Arrest Log (9/7/23 – 9/12/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Derrick Archuleta, 37 - Failure to Comply, Courtesy Hold
- Matthew Schuessler, 27 - Failure to Comply
- Derek Turman, 30 - Criminal Warrant
- Michael Alexander, 51 - Serve Jail Time
- Skylar Taggart, 35 - Courtesy Hold
- Kenneth Doumbia, 28 - NCIC Hit
- Nikan Shaw, 21 - Create or Deliver Counterfeit Narcotic Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Grams or Less
- Keith Moore, 49 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Petit Larceny (Up to $20), Probation Revocation
- Gabrielle Swanson, 24 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Amber Carson, 33 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Kaleb Shoemaker, 18 - Public Intoxication, MIP (Minor in Position) - Alcohol, Property Destruction: $1000 or More
- Vladimir Bychkov, 31 - Public Intoxication, Immigration Hold
- Yener Colloy Reyna, No Valid Driver's License, No Current Vehicle Registration, No Insurance, Federal ICE Detainer,
- Marcus Brown, 44 - Public Intoxication
- Dacota Thompson, 30 - Failure to Appear, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Seatbelt Violation - Driver/Child
- Tristin Burnett, 25 - Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense
- Ricky Perry, 45 - Failure to Comply
- Brandt Loepp, 45 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant, County Warrant
- Daniel Harris, 54 - Public Intoxication
- Jason Cathcart, 46 - Failure to Comply
- Robert Johnson, 44 - Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Open Container - Alcohol/Moving vehicle - 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked, Interference With Peace Officer, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Randal Fox, 59 - Bond Revocation
- Suzanne Besich, 67 - Contempt of Court Rule 42 (Municipal Court)
- Jason Macias, 45 - Failure to Comply
- Andrea Scribner, 40 - Property Damage - Injuring/Defacing/Destroying, Disturbing the Peace - Acts in a Violent, Littering
- Dennise Brunner, 48 - Public Intoxication
- Charisa Hunter, 35 - Criminal Warrant
- Joshua Hoyer, 33 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, No Valid Driver's License, Fail to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance
- Benjamin Parker, 32 - Failure to Comply
- Christopher King, 37 - Criminal Warrant
- Allen Whiteplume, 38 - Public Intoxication
- Shawn Gibbon-Ries, 35 - Failure to Appear
- Koden Doyle, 18 - Failure to Appear
- Carol Hughes, 57 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Carolyn Stice, 34 - Failure to Comply
- Andrea Witman, 40 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Kenneth Jones, 62 - Criminal Warrant
- Randall Bowlin, 30 - Public Intoxication
- Andrew Oglietti. 38 - DUI, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Grams or Less
- Jacob Campbell, 31 - DWUI
- Haley Guerrera, 40 - DWUI - 1st Offense
- Darold Moss, 49 - Criminal Warrant
- Regina Smith, 60 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply
