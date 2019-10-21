Natrona County Library Hosting DIY Trick or Treat Bags

Do you have a plan in place for toting your mountains of sugary treats?

The Natrona County Library is hosting a trick-or-treating craft program for students in grades K–6 on Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019 at 4:00 pm. Students will make and decorate their own uniquely festive trick-or-treat bags to use on Halloween night as they tear through the neighborhood collecting all the candy.

All supplies provided at no cost.

WHEN: Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019 | 4:00 pm

WHERE: Natrona County Library | Crawford Room

COST: FREE!

Call 307-577-READ (7323) or visit www.natronacountylibrary.org for more information.