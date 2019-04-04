Natrona County Library Hosting Instagram Class

Do your children make fun of your lack of social media presence? Would you like to know more about posting memories in picture and video form online? This is the class for you.

The Natrona County Library is offering an Instagram class on Friday, April 5th, 2019 at 2:00 pm. This class will cover how to take photos and film videos on your mobile device using the Instagram app, how to posts photos and videos to your story and how to use hashtags, add filters and edit images.