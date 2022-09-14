New Study Ranks Wyoming as One of the Least Diverse States in America

There are certain studies about Wyoming that come as know surprise. Others don't necessarily paint the Cowboy State in the best light. Sometimes, historically speaking, it makes sense. Even still, often times are relatively small population tends to play a major role in our rankings.

A new study conducted by personal finance website listed "2022's Most & Least Diverse States in America" and Wyoming landed in the bottom 10%. Overall, the Equality State ranked 44th, with only Kentucky, Montana, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and West Virginia scoring lower (respectively).

Get our free mobile app

WalletHub stated:

To determine where the most idea and identity exchanges have occurred at the highest level in the U.S. – and where the population is relatively more homogeneous – WalletHub compared the 50 states across six key categories: socio-economic, cultural, economic, household, religious and political diversity.

While again, overall, the study doesn't paint Wyoming in the best light, there were some saving graces. Here are a few of the key metrics and how the state ranked overall against the rest of the country:

Economic Diversity - 2nd

Worker-Class Diversity - 3rd

Occupational Diversity - 4th

Household-Income Diversity - 14th

Cultural Diversity - 39th

Linguistic Diversity - 40th

Racial & Ethnic Diversity - 43rd

Socioeconomic Diversity - 43rd

Educational-Attainment Diversity - 49th

Political Diversity - 50th

As you can see from the studies results, there were quite a few areas where Wyoming actually shined, scoring some very high numbers. The obvious downside is evident though, there were many more of those key factors were the state ranked near the bottom or dead last.

By diving deeper into the study's findings, it is easy to see how much Wyoming's diversity has gotten better over the years. As matter of fact, earlier this year (2022), WalletHub conducted a study that ranked Wyoming first in having the most racial progress, so there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Historical "Sheridan Inn" Is Now for Sale