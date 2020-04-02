New Video Shows that Jackson is Now a Ghost Town

Teton County has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. There's a new video showing that it has transformed Jackson into practically a ghost town.

I saw this shared also by Buckrail. It's a video captured last week by Ryan Halverson. Look at the vacant streets of Jackson.

Jackson Ghost Town from Ryan Halverson on Vimeo.

Here's how Ryan described what he saw:

Diving home last week our town looked so dead, I had to break out the cameras and capture it. Also it happened to be a great sunset, so that was cool. What a time we are in

So true. The Wyoming Department of Health website shows Teton County has been one of the hardest hit in the state during this pandemic. The fact that the streets are practically empty is a good thing as we try to isolate and eliminate the spread of this awful virus.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app