Old Town Family Fun Hosting Car Show to Benefit Casper AeroLab

If you have hot rod, classic, exotic or ANY vehicle that you'd like to show off, here is your chance to do so and for a good cause.

Old Town Family Fun is hosting their first ever, Old Town Car Show on Sunday, August 28th, 2022, which will benefit the new Casper AeroLab, an aerospace afterschool adventure that is coming soon for local middle and high school students.

The official Old Town Family Fun Facebook event page states:

Show of your sweet ride at the first annual Old Town Car Show! Entry is $20/vehicle with proceeds split between awards and benefits the newly launched Casper AeroLab program at OTFF.

Check in at event tent in OTFF parking log between 11am-noon.

Judging at 2pm.

Awards at 3pm.

Register your car at oldtowncasper.square.site

Every entry receives a free ice cream.

Categories: Best in Show, Best Classic Car/Truck, Best Domestic Car/Truck, Best Import, Best Motorcycle, People's Choice

Get our free mobile app

WHEN: Sunday, August 28th, 2022 | 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

WHERE: Old Town Family Fun | 301 W E St, Casper, WY 82601

Registration Fee: $20.00

Come out and have some fun in the sun, while enjoying some of the best cars and trucks Casper has to offer.

SEE: 39 Hot Cars On Display In Wyoming The goal of this gallery is not to provide every detail of every car, their modifications and their owners.

This was just a cool car show in Casper Wyoming.

Not matter if the people attending were into cars or not.

There was a lot of OHHH and AHHH's heard up and down every street.