[Opinion] Why Must The Snow Removal Folks Block My Car In?

Before I get into my temper tantrum, I'd just like to say that I'm beyond grateful for the hard work that these folks put in during a Wyoming snowstorm. They are out on the slick streets with mounds of snow piling up around them and for that, I want to say thank you.

Now on to my rant. I live in an apartment complex in town and the parking has always been a pain in the rear no matter the time of year. But when it snows the snow removal company comes to clear our parking lot they manage to block in multiple cars while doing their job.

And let me tell you there is nothing worse than coming outside to start your day to find a 10-15 foot wall of snow behind your tiny 2 wheel drive Toyota... I'm telling you my blood was boiling!

I didn't have a shovel so digging out was going to be a bit of a task. But I still gave it a shot. ( I know, stupid me doesn't carry a collapsible shovel in his trunk.) But what I did have was a broken window scrapper... Also, a very bad idea I ended up with multiple cuts on my hands from slipping while trying to dig myself out.

So, all in all, I just want to give a heads up to anyone who's removing snow this winter to be cautious of vehicles that are in parking spaces either in neighborhoods or apartment complexes like I am. Just give us a chance to leave our parking space and most of us can get around from there.

Sincerely, an unprepared 25-year-old.