Pentatonix Coming to Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center This November

The American a cappella group, Pentatonix, is bring their "The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year" to Casper, on Saturday, November 18th, 2023.

The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook page made the announcement with a photo of the group and caption that read:

Pentatonix The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year is coming to Casper, WY on Sat, November 18 at the Ford Wyoming Center. 🎄 Come celebrate the holidays with @ptxofficial! 🎁 Tickets on sale this Friday 8/25 at 10 am. https://bit.ly/44eUsG5

Hailing from Arlington, Texas, the three-time Grammy winning quintet consists of Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee.

According to Wikpedia:

Pentatonix was formed in 2011 and subsequently won the third season of NBC's The Sing-Off, receiving $200,000 and a recording contract with Sony Music. When Sony's Epic Records dropped the group after The Sing-Off, the group formed its YouTube channel, distributing its music through Madison Gate Records, a label owned by Sony Pictures. Their YouTube channel currently has 20 million subscribers and more than 6 billion views.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (August 25th, 2023), at 10:00 am.

This is definitely going to be the family-friendly event of the year that you absolutely do not want to miss.

