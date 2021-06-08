PHOTOS: One Car Collision on CY Avenue Dents Stoplight, Driver Hospitalized

A Jeep Grand Cherokee collided with a stoplight early Tuesday evening.

According to Sergeant Nelson with the Casper Police Department, the driver of the vehicle has been taken to the hospital. The extent of the driver's injuries are unknown, as is whether or not the driver was under the influence.

The collision caused the airbags of the jeep to deploy, and the impact knocked out power to the stoplight on the corner of CY Avenue and Bellaire. A noticeable dent at the base of the stoplight can be seen, and the pedestrian crossing button was detached as well.

No other information is available at this time, but K2 Radio News will update the story as more information becomes available.

Nick Perkins, Townsquare Media

