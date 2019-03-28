Science Says Wyoming Better Than Colorado or Montana

We've known this for a long time, but can now prove it with science. There's a new study that has declared that Wyoming is a better place to live than Colorado or Montana.

Homesnacks just shared their 10 Best States to Live In America for 2019 list. I could not care less about the top 10, but the real gem in this study is how Wyoming compares to our neighbors in Colorado and Montana. The criteria they used is pretty in-depth:

Population Density (The higher the better)

Lowest Unemployment Rates

High Median Income

High Home Values

Levels of College Education

A lot of insured people

Low Crime

No poverty

Let me state for the record that I completely disagree with them that a higher population density is better. No way. There's no doubt that Wyoming would have ranked even higher in the overall list if they agreed with me. Oh well.

Overall, Wyoming is ranked as the 18th best state to live in. Nothing to get excited about, right? But, let's zoom in on the Homesnacks map and see how our neighbors did.

Homesnacks

Well, look at what we have here. Colorado ranks #21 and Montana is a distant #33. Last time I checked that's worse than 18th. Excuse me while I cry you a river, Colorado and Montana.

Science has spoken.