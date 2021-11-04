Seasonal ‘Hickory Farms’ Location Is Now Open in Casper

One of my favorite parts about this time of year is the reemergence of some of my favorite seasonal stores and number one on that list is Hickory Farms.

The speciality food and gift retailer is located inside the Eastridge Mall this year.

The mall location opened yesterday (Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021), and will be doing business through the first of the year (January 2022), or until they sell out of product. This year, they are located in the old Foot Locker store, directly across from Best Buy and right next to Bath & Body Works.

Hickory Farms was originally established in 1951, with their first retail location being opened right outside Toledo, Ohio. Today, they specialize in food gift boxes and baskets of summer sausage, cheese, fruit, nuts and sweets.

While I'm quite aware that you can purchase items online or at several different stores and shops around the country year round, there's just nothing quite the smell and the feeling of being inside your local neighborhood Hickory Farms.

