Seasonal ‘Hickory Farms’ Store Set to Open This Weekend in Casper

Although it almost seems a little early this year, one of my favorite seasonal stores is preparing to open again inside the Eastridge Mall.

The specialty food and gift retailer, Hickory Farms, is gearing up to open (tentatively), on Saturday, October 29th, 2022.

The mall location will be doing business through the first of the year (January 2023), or until they sell out of product. This year, they are located in the old Foot Locker store, directly across from Best Buy and right next to Bath & Body Works.

Get our free mobile app

Hickory Farms was originally established in 1951, with their first retail location being opened right outside Toledo, Ohio. Today, they specialize in food gift boxes and baskets of summer sausage, cheese, fruit, nuts and sweets.

While I'm quite aware that you can purchase items online or at several different stores and shops around the country year round, there's just nothing quite the smell and the feeling of being inside your local neighborhood Hickory Farms. Also, free sample never hurt.

Casperites Debate When to Start Decorating for Christmas

11 Unwritten Wyoming Rules To Best Enjoy Thanksgiving