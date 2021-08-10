Spirit Halloween Is Scheduled to Open This Weekend in Casper

You know summer is coming to a close soon when you see a familiar logo starting to make its rounds on the outside facade of the former Macy's location in Casper's Eastridge Mall.

Everyone's favorite seasonal, Halloween one stop shop, Spirit Halloween, is set to open its doors this Saturday, August 14th, 2021.

Spirit Halloween specializes in Halloween decorations, costumes, props and accessories. The retailer was originally founded in 1983 and is based out of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Back in 1999, they had meager 60 seasonal locations. Now they have over 1400 locations across the United States & Canada, since being purchased by Spencer Gifts.

Although the majority of Spirit Halloween locations tend to open around mid August annually and close early in November, their official website is open year round for online orders and delivery.

If you are like me, the end of that video made you jump just a tiny bit, which is totally fine. The countdown has officially begun (and quite literally, as the official Spirit Halloween website has a countdown meter going). Besides, August is most definitely not too soon to start planning for All Hallows Eve.

