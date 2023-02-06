Staind Frontman Aaron Lewis Coming to the Ford Wyoming Center

The Ford Wyoming Center recently announced that Aaron Lewis, lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist and founding member of the rock band Staind, is coming to Casper on Saturday, May 6th, 2023.

The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook page shared the concert news with a photo and a caption that read:

The American Patriot AARON LEWIS 2023 Acoustic Tour is coming to the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, WY on Saturday, May 6th. On sale Friday at 10 am. Stay tuned for presale info.

Presale tickets will go on sale this Thursday (February 9th, 2023), from 10:00 am until 10:00 pm. Use the code LEWIS to unlock the presale. Valid online only. Ticket limits may apply.

