Test Out Virtual Reality Gaming For Free At The Natrona County Library
Attention all gamers! Would you like to test out some of the highest grade virtual reality gaming without having to spend a dollar? The Natrona County Library is giving you that chance.
Immerse yourself in a new world by testing out the Natrona County Library's virtual reality system on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020. Patrons of all ages are invited to stop by between 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm in the Crawford Room to choose from over 30 virtual reality games and apps to play on the HTC Vive. This event is free and open to the public.
- WHEN: Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 | 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
- WHERE: Crawford Room - Natrona County Library
- AGES: All ages
- COST: Free
Call 307-577-READ (7323) for more information.
