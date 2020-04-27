The Cheese Barrel Is Gearing Up To Reopen For Deliveries Next Month

The wait is almost over. Casper has been missing one of its staples for breakfast and lunch, but The Cheese Barrel is set to reopen under new ownership in the middle of May for curbside and delivery services.

The official The Cheese Barrel Facebook recently posted some mouthwatering photos of upcoming menu items.

Along with the photos, they also posted a message that read:

Good Morning Casper Yahoo Wyoming! Just wanted to give you folks an update on this beautiful Monday morning. The position for Baker have been filled. I want to thank you all for recommendations and inquiries. At this juncture of the process, it looks like we will be aiming for sometime in May for an opening. And only for Curbside and Delivery at this point. I have been working on the new Cheese Barrel Brunch Lunch and Market menu’s, and we are proud to announce that we will be partnering up with Windy City Delivery for all of your restaurant and grocery needs. We will be featuring Cheese Barrel Famous Cheddar Soups, the Cheddar Bread and other House Favorites. Plus other favorites like our Famous Jalapeño Cheddar Grilled Cheese Sandwich. For Breakfast we will be featuring House-made Breads, Cinnamon Rolls, House-made Doughnuts and pastries. Plus our World Famous Eggs Benedict and other breakfast favorites. We will be exploring a Dessert Menu including Homemade Fruit Pies, Cakes, Creme Brûlée’s, Brownies you name it, we’ll bake it. I will also feature Vegetarian and Diet Specific and Gluten free options:). We are pretty excited to open soon, and welcome any suggestions. Have a great rest of your day! We will keep you abreast of any new developments and dates of opening.