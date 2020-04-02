The Cheese Barrel Is Permanently Closing Next Week

Yet another Casper eatery is permanently closing its doors. The Cheese Barrel will be closing on Wednesday, April 8th, 2020.

The Cheese Barrel shared the news via their official Facebook this morning (April 2nd, 2020). The message read:

THANK YOU CASPER!!

It has truly been our family's pleasure to be of service to this community for all these years. Our dearest customers(friends) will be missed but never forgotten. Your patronage demonstrates the definition of loyalty. Thanks for all the memories.

Although one of their Facebook posts states that the business has been sold, it is unclear at this time if the new owners will continue to operate under the same name or not.