‘The Dark Horizon Tour’ Is Coming to the Ford Wyoming Center

It's time to rock and roll at the Ford Wyoming Center as The Dark Horizon rolls into Casper this Summer.

The Dark Horizon Tour headliners are Motionless in White and In This Moment.

The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook made the announcement this morning (Tuesday, April 11th, 2023), with a photo and a caption that read:

Just Announced: The Pub Station presents MOTIONLESS IN WHITE and IN THIS MOMENT in THE DARK HORIZON TOUR with guests Fit for a King and From Ashes to New. Friday, July 21 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, WY. On Sale Friday at 10 am.

The concert event details are as follow:

WHEN: Friday, July 21st, 2023 | starts at 6:30 pm

WHERE: Ford Wyoming Center

COST: $67.50 & $57.50 plus applicable fees

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14th, 2023 at 10:00 am. Visit the www.fordwyomingcenter.com for more details.

