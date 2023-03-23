‘The Man Cave Gentlemen’s Salon’ Celebrates One Year of Business in Casper
It has been a little over a year since Elise Sabec-Turner opened The Man Cave Gentleman's Salon here in Casper.
The Man Cave is located downtown, at 232 East 2nd Street, inside Market Square.
I had the pleasure to speak with Elise about the business. She originally opened the doors on March 8th, 2023, which was International Women's Day. The Man Cave differs from a lot of barbershops in town, as she is the only stylist on the premises.
Some of the services she offers:
- Haircuts
- Beard Trimming
- Waxing Service
- Hot/Steam Towels
- Scalp Massages
Elise stated that walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are advised.
As I consider myself as something of a gamer, I love that there is a stand up arcade machine in the shop that's equipped with over 1800 games, so you can enjoy a little nostalgia while you wait.
Follow The Man Cave LLC on Facebook to stay up to date with pricing and hours.