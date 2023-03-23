It has been a little over a year since Elise Sabec-Turner opened The Man Cave Gentleman's Salon here in Casper.

The Man Cave is located downtown, at 232 East 2nd Street, inside Market Square.

I had the pleasure to speak with Elise about the business. She originally opened the doors on March 8th, 2023, which was International Women's Day. The Man Cave differs from a lot of barbershops in town, as she is the only stylist on the premises.

Get our free mobile app

Some of the services she offers:

Haircuts

Beard Trimming

Waxing Service

Hot/Steam Towels

Scalp Massages

Elise stated that walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are advised.

As I consider myself as something of a gamer, I love that there is a stand up arcade machine in the shop that's equipped with over 1800 games, so you can enjoy a little nostalgia while you wait.

Follow The Man Cave LLC on Facebook to stay up to date with pricing and hours.

'The Man Cave Gentlemen's Salon' Celebrates One Year of Business in Casper