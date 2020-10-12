This Ultra Modern Wyoming Home Comes With An Airplane Hangar

I generally prefer farmhouse and log cabin style homes, but when I saw this ultra modern Wyoming home I HAD to take a look.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The first thing that caught my eye was the Industrial feel of the architecture with the metal, concrete, and glass materials used in the exterior.

The contemporary interior mixed with a few pops of western details was equally impressive, but when I saw that an airplane hangar was also a part of this home I knew I had to share it with you.

Impressive right?

This 3,187 square foot home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and comes what a price tag of 4.4 million dollars.

Let's not forget the monthly HOA fees of $700 a month too...but really if you're in the market for a home that has an airplane hangar I'm pretty sure you can handle it.

Did anyone else notice the spiral staircase?

I think the home might have a rooftop deck too.

My favorite part of this home is actually the outdoor courtyard.

I love that it has 3 walls around it protecting it from the wind, a bit of green grass for the kids (or dogs) to play on, and a lovely comfy patio set that I hope would be included with the home.

I can just see myself curled up in the chair with a cup of coffee and a good book...