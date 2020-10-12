This Ultra Modern Wyoming Home Comes With An Airplane Hangar
I generally prefer farmhouse and log cabin style homes, but when I saw this ultra modern Wyoming home I HAD to take a look.
The first thing that caught my eye was the Industrial feel of the architecture with the metal, concrete, and glass materials used in the exterior.
The contemporary interior mixed with a few pops of western details was equally impressive, but when I saw that an airplane hangar was also a part of this home I knew I had to share it with you.
Impressive right?
This 3,187 square foot home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and comes what a price tag of 4.4 million dollars.
Let's not forget the monthly HOA fees of $700 a month too...but really if you're in the market for a home that has an airplane hangar I'm pretty sure you can handle it.
Did anyone else notice the spiral staircase?
I think the home might have a rooftop deck too.
My favorite part of this home is actually the outdoor courtyard.
I love that it has 3 walls around it protecting it from the wind, a bit of green grass for the kids (or dogs) to play on, and a lovely comfy patio set that I hope would be included with the home.
I can just see myself curled up in the chair with a cup of coffee and a good book...